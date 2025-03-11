Hong Kong pension managers must boost ESG fund transparency
Hong Kong's pension regulator has set a September 30 deadline for MPF trustees to enhance ESG fund disclosures, as sustainable investments in the pension system see a 50-fold increase over the past decade.
Hong Kong's pension regulator, the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority (MPFA), is calling on pension managers to improve transparency in their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) fund disclosures by September 30, marking a significant step toward enhanced investor protection in the region's retirement market.
