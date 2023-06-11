China has lowered the threshold for foreign fund managers to enter its booming pension market, but the opportunity is not easy to grasp.
Tag : pension
Hong Kong's pension regulator has set a September 30 deadline for MPF trustees to enhance ESG fund disclosures, as sustainable investments in the pension system see a 50-fold increase over the past decade.
Superannuation fund chief John Livanas discusses the potential impact of Australia's recently proposed pension reforms, advocating for personal service alongside digital solutions.
Japanese corporate pension funds continue to favour alternative investments as a growing asset class, with a particular emphasis on income-generating private assets for portfolio diversification, according to a survey.
The surprising return of positive interest rates in Japan is influencing the portfolio planning among the domestic pension funds, a new survey reveals.
The country's first private and voluntary pension plan player is in active discussions with several companies as it plots an expansion its business, a key executive told AsianInvestor.
Government policies have created a promising environment for domestic asset owners that also collaborate on investments, the pension fund’s CIO says.
Malaysia's state pension fund is hoping to drive VC activity with its new $105 million investment vehicle, both domestically and across Southeast Asia, focusing largely on promising early-stage companies.
Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund, one of the world's largest institutional investors, defends its annual results after a challenging year and stresses the difficulties in managing such a large investment portfolio.
Investors are trying to grapple with the right approach to tackle increased interest rates - a scenario that creates both challenges and opportunities, investment executives from different Korea asset owners say.
We showcase AsianInvestor's best interviews with asset owners in July – a feat that spans the Asia-Pacific region. Key themes are rising rates impacting portfolio shifts, boosting ESG and revamping external manager mandates.
AsianInvestor has identified 20 outstanding executives who are driving the region's pension industry forward. Today, we feature leaders from Canada and China — CDPQ and NCSSF.