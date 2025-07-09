Billions pilfered from China's state-run pensions: report
Nearly $9 billion in Chinese pension fund money has been misused by local governments as they face mounting financial pressure, according to a report by the country's top auditor.
Cash-strapped local governments in China have pilfered billions of dollars from state-run pension funds, partly to cover their mounting debts, according to the country’s top auditor.
