HDFC navigates India's pension boom as system assets expected to triple
HDFC Pension manages explosive growth amid regulatory guardrails while positioning for demographic dividend that could transform the world's most populous nation into an investment powerhouse.
India's pension system is experiencing unprecedented growth that is creating both opportunities and greater complexity, with the National Pension System's assets expected to triple over the next five years while investment universes remain focused on domestic markets.
