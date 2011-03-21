India's second-largest pension fund manager adapts its institutional approach as the new Unified Pension System reshapes the competitive landscape.
HDFC Pension CEO highlights strong foreign investment flows following JP Morgan index inclusion despite global market turbulence.
CEO Sriram Iyer outlines how the $14 billion Mumbai-based pension fund is positioning its portfolio during the worst market selloff since 2008.
Leaders from major Canadian, Malaysian, and Indian pension funds discussed their strategic approaches and challenges towards ESG commitments in a rapidly evolving landscape of sustainable investments.
Leaders from major Canadian, Malaysian and Indian pension funds shared their innovative and unique approaches to navigating today's complex financial landscape in the pursuit of growth while remaining true to their mandates.
CS Asset Management CEO Robert Shafir says the firm will begin marketing HDFC’s India strategies this spring, as MD Neil Harvey scours for Asian partners in alternatives.