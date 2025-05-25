HDFC Pension navigates India's Unified Pension System evolution
India's second-largest pension fund manager adapts its institutional approach as the new Unified Pension System reshapes the competitive landscape.
The implementation of India's Unified Pension System (UPS) in April 2024 marks a pivotal shift in the country's retirement savings landscape, with HDFC Pension's institutional approach evolving to address emerging opportunities and challenges.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.