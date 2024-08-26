India's second-largest pension fund manager adapts its institutional approach as the new Unified Pension System reshapes the competitive landscape.
Tag : nps
As student housing demand grows across Australia, institutional investors are increasing allocations to purpose-built student accommodation through Scape's new open-ended fund structure.
CEO Sriram Iyer outlines how the $14 billion Mumbai-based pension fund is positioning its portfolio during the worst market selloff since 2008.
GPIF keeps 25% allocations across four asset classes for next five years; NPS introduces new framework allowing more flexible alternative investments; UAE-backed MGX makes $2bn investment in Binance; Thailand launches $6.2bn ESG fund scheme, and more.
South Korea's National Pension Service has reported its highest-ever annual performance as it expands technology implementation and alternative investments globally.
South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) is the latest institutional investor in Asia to adopt technology to manage their investment amid growing demand for such service in the region.
Three of the world's largest pension funds have recommitted to Scape Australia's flagship student housing vehicle as it converts to an open-ended core fund, reflecting a growing institutional appetite for Asia-Pacific living sector strategies.
The South Korean pension giant's real estate division has launched a strategic partnership with Australian residential specialist Scape to drive growth in PBSA, Build-to-Rent, and emerging living sectors across the Asia-Pacific region.
Abu Dhabi and Singapore funds in $6 billion talks for Pye-Barker stake; Korea pension fund expects $56 billion foreign inflow post-WGBI inclusion; Texas mandates China exit; IMRF commits to EQT Asia fund; and more.
US pension funds delegation to visit India to explore investments; PensionDanmark plans to grow its green investments in Asia; ChinaLife Insurance profit gains in first half; NPS opens office in San Francisco; and more.
GIC adds to Japan portfolio of warehouses; the Philippines' SWF expects first investments within three months; Dai-ichi Life invests in microfinance fund; and more.
GIC, ADIA consortium bid for German logistics business; Abu Dhabi SWF buys Chinese specialist medical business; Temasek executives meet Xinjiang officials to discuss energy; Swedish pension fund trims Australian farmland holdings; and more.