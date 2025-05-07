Scape Australia's Core PBSA Fund attracts CBRE IM backing
As student housing demand grows across Australia, institutional investors are increasing allocations to purpose-built student accommodation through Scape's new open-ended fund structure.
Scape Australia has secured additional capital for its $3.9 billion (A$6.0 billion) Core Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) Fund, with clients of CBRE Investment Management's Indirect Private Real Estate Strategy becoming the latest investors to commit to the vehicle.
