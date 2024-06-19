As student housing demand grows across Australia, institutional investors are increasing allocations to purpose-built student accommodation through Scape's new open-ended fund structure.
Tag : living sector
Asia's real estate sector continues to demonstrate resilience against the fog of uncertainty, as investors increasingly pivot toward the living sector across Japan, South Korea, and other key markets.
Three of the world's largest pension funds have recommitted to Scape Australia's flagship student housing vehicle as it converts to an open-ended core fund, reflecting a growing institutional appetite for Asia-Pacific living sector strategies.
The South Korean pension giant's real estate division has launched a strategic partnership with Australian residential specialist Scape to drive growth in PBSA, Build-to-Rent, and emerging living sectors across the Asia-Pacific region.
Experts highlight the growing divergence between Asian and Western real estate markets, driven by distinct economic cycles, demographic trends, and sector-specific opportunities.