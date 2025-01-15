Korea's NPS commits A$700m to Scape Australia for living sector growth
The South Korean pension giant's real estate division has launched a strategic partnership with Australian residential specialist Scape to drive growth in PBSA, Build-to-Rent, and emerging living sectors across the Asia-Pacific region.
The National Pension Service of Korea (NPS), one of the world’s largest institutional investors, has partnered with Scape Australia in a A$700 million ($434 million) equity commitment to pursue growth in the Asia-Pacific living sector.
