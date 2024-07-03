South Korea's sovereign wealth fund has launched a tender for custodial services with strict eligibility criteria, as it expands its alternative investment strategy requiring enhanced custody solutions.
Tag : korea
The Canadian pension giant's first direct Korean residential investment targets strategic Seoul locations amid evolving rental market dynamics.
The South Korean pension giant's real estate division has launched a strategic partnership with Australian residential specialist Scape to drive growth in PBSA, Build-to-Rent, and emerging living sectors across the Asia-Pacific region.
Despite the political uncertainty, institutional investors are maintaining a positive outlook for South Korea's equity market citing attractive valuations and expectations that the crisis will be short-lived.
The Canadian pension fund and Pacific AMC have formed their second joint venture in a hyperscale data centre project, in their quest to meet surging digital demand driven by South Korea's booming tech market.
Third-quarter flows nearly doubled compared to a year earlier, driven by a near-tripling of cross-border allocations, with Japan remaining the top choice for investors.
The Korean sovereign wealth fund has named a former World Bank executive as its new CEO, following a long and extensive search.
Even as the Korean pension fund re-examines the appeal of developed markets, it has ventured into its first direct emerging market investments in Asia, its CIO tells AsianInvestor.
The Korean pension fund has calibrated its investment strategy to focus on income generation and incorporate private credit into a barbell approach, as it pursues five key investment themes for 2024, its CIO tells AsianInvestor.
Seller discounts and overseas buyers are fueling a surge of investment in Korean real estate by a fifth this year, in stark contrast to shrinking allocations across the broader region.
New regulatory frameworks are driving the insurers’ tilt towards alternative investments.
As the classical stock-bond correlation has gone, Korean pension funds and insurers are scrambling for ways to safeguard portfolios and deliver performance.