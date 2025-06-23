Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance sees PE secondaries as strategic portfolio tool
South Korean institutional investors are transforming private equity secondaries from opportunistic investments into strategic portfolio tools amid growing market volatility.
South Korean insurers increasingly view private equity secondaries as a strategic tool for portfolio management rather than just an opportunistic play, says Woong Han, head of private equity at Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.