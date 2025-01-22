The Philippines' sovereign wealth fund is implementing private-sector governance standards and a strategic partnership approach as it positions itself as a catalyst for investment in the country's development.
Tag : private equity
Despite challenging market conditions, industry leaders see selective opportunities emerging as the landscape shifts between cyclical and structural changes.
As wealth surges among India’s ultra-rich, Dinesh Hinduja Family Office’s Jai Rupani says succession planning must shift from silence to structure. From setting clear milestones to forming advisory councils, he urges principals to anchor legacy in purpose, not entitlement.
As uncertainty dominates global markets following Trump's tariff announcements, asset owners are prioritising liquidity management while preparing for potential sharp declines in both public and private asset valuations.
The Mumbai-based family office with a VC arm, creates a self-sustaining investment model by balancing venture capital with fixed income and select public equity investments for both stability and growth.
Jenni Risku of Click Ventures, a Singapore and Hong Kong based single family office highlights the growing role of community-building and AI in tackling global challenges while mitigating risks for investors.
Asset owners are carefully balancing the need for distributions with their pursuit of optimal returns, with strategic exits at lower multiples emerging as a practical path, industry leaders say.
Lensbridge Capital CEO LN Sadani reveals his disciplined approach to wealth preservation, combining private equity expertise with strategic market allocation while avoiding investment fads.
2025 could offer a mix of exit opportunities for asset owners looking to divest as trade sales, secondary buyouts, and IPOs regain momentum.
Amid global economic realignments, mid-market investments are emerging as a core focus for institutional players, particularly in Asia. With $55 billion in assets under management, Seviora Group leverages its expertise and network to unlock the potential of this dynamic segment.
GPs are using continuation funds to hold on to high-quality assets with strong growth potential and helping to secure LP interest in a challenging private equity landscape.
Mid-market private equity deals in Asia remain constrained by limited M&A activity and challenging public exits, driving investors toward more mature markets like the US and Europe, according to participants at a Hong Kong family office panel.