Singapore family office sharpens focus on selective private credit and growth equity deals
JRT Partners' CIO Tuck Meng Yee sees tactical opportunities across private credit and private equity, while steering clear of overvalued segments and emphasising timing and selectivity.
Private market allocations are climbing steadily across Asia Pacific, as allocators look to diversify beyond traditional fixed income and public equities. For Singapore based single family office JRT Partners, that means leaning into structured credit and mid-stage growth equity with precision—anchoring strategies around diversification, selectivity and manager strength.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.