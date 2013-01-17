As distribution rates remain near historic lows across private equity and real estate, Asia Pacific investors showing increased interest in secondaries, private credit, and alternative structures emerging as regional solutions.
Institutional investors are attracted to different approaches to mitigate the impact of the J-curve as well as have early liquidity options.
Asia’s challenging environment for private equity exits is set to fuel demand for the private equity secondaries markets.
Value strategies are the focus for private equity secondaries investors as 2024 unfolds, industry experts told AsianInvestor.
As recession risks loom and high rates weigh on corporate balance sheets, private credit investors are betting on segments that can capitalise on periods of dislocation and tightening liquidity.
The London-based private equity secondaries specialist firm has added an investment principal to its team, amid rising interest in these types of assets.
The $5.2 billion Government Employees Pension Service will hand out $100 million in global private equity secondaries mandates as part of a plan to raise its alternatives exposure.
The Shanghai-based wealth manager is doing due diligence on asset managers for the two strategies, one focused on private equity and the other on real estate.
Asian investors comprise nearly a fifth of private equity secondaries fund Pomona Capital VIII, with allocations from pensions, sovereigns, insurers and family offices.
Some $18 billion in regional private equity AUM is trapped in inactive vehicles, with nearly half of Indian funds thought to be among the walking dead.
While the backdrop for secondary PE deals is ripe in Asia, and particularly China, given the IPO backlog, the market still needs time to develop, agree specialists.
A bottleneck in IPOs has constrained a vital route for private equity exits, with secondary specialists lining up to help. But secondary deals still have a mixed reputation in Asia.