Korea SWF adapts risk planning as traditional models tested
South Korea's sovereign wealth fund is evolving beyond traditional asset allocation approaches as rising correlations between asset classes and unprecedented market volatility demand more dynamic risk management.
Korea Investment Corporation (KIC) is developing more flexible portfolio management approaches as traditional diversification strategies prove challenging in today's highly correlated markets, says the head of its public market risk management group.
