While both entities emphasise the importance of lasting partnerships, APG demonstrates how institutional investors can combine traditional relationships with innovative platforms.
Malaysia largest state pension fund sees institutions leading sustainability efforts through policy engagement and innovative investments, a trend that extends to emerging markets across the broader Southeast Asian region.
The global life insurer and Malaysian pension fund both shared their approaches to green investments, local market challenges, and combating greenwashing.
APG Asset Management was an early adopter of AI in the pension fund industry, and has been particularly successful in harnessing technology to improve private markets investing, according to its Asia COO.
Insurance industry leaders from YF Life, China Life and Churchill Asset Management share their insights on the potential risks and the importance of manager selection and organisational alignment.
YF Life and China Life explain how they are taking measured steps to innovate and explore emerging technologies in portfolio management.
Executives from China Life, YF Life, and Churchill Asset Management discussed the growing appeal of private credit and private equity for life insurers in a complex macroeconomic environment.
As insurance companies navigate new regulatory landscapes, senior executives from both insurers discuss how these changes are prompting a careful balancing act between risk and opportunity.
Elevated rates and recent regulations make private debt an attractive option for insurers seeking diversification and high returns, the senior executive said at the Insurance Investment Briefing in Hong Kong.
Insurers need to understand the nuanced relationship between private and public assets in portfolio construction, especially during times of crisis, the senior executive said at the Insurance Investment Briefing in Hong Kong.
Leaders from major Canadian, Malaysian and Indian pension funds shared their innovative and unique approaches to navigating today's complex financial landscape in the pursuit of growth while remaining true to their mandates.
Executives from the two insurance companies discussed the complexities and significance of long-term capital growth, given today’s uncertain economic climate.