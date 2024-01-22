South Korea's sovereign wealth fund is eyeing specific alternative asset classes following strong 2024 results, with plans to capitalise on the current interest rate environment.
Singapore unveils $3.7 billion boost for fund managers to revive stock market; Danantara Indonesia will invest $20 billion in a wide range of projects from metal processing to artificial intelligence; AustralianSuper fined $17.3 million for duplicate fees; and more.
The Korean sovereign wealth fund has named a former World Bank executive as its new CEO, following a long and extensive search.
The Korean sovereign wealth fund sees value in continuation vehicles within the private equity space, while it expands venture capital exposure in specific sectors.
Korea Investment Corporation, Hyundai insurance, and Shinhan Life tell AsianInvestor why they prefer mid- to small-cap buyouts in today's environment.
Thailand's GPF launches study of strategic asset allocation; $2.3 billion of Middle East SWF capital flowed into Greater China in 2023; NPS CIO visits peers GPIF, GIC; and more.
HKIC to make first batch of investments in June; QIA buys 10% stake in ChinaAMC; FWD revives IPO plans again; KIC to outsource global equity funds management; Philippines' SSS lifts REIT investments; and more.
GPF shifts investment strategy to focus on risk management; Belgian insurer Ageas picks up 10% in Taiping Insurance's pension business; NPS plans tech push with new US office in July; and more.
Hong Kong officials plan Middle East visit to attract family offices; Korean SWF opens Mumbai office; GPIF makes first direct infra fund investment; Maharlika fund seeks to avoid 1MDB fate; and more.
Indonesia's SWF bulks up lending expertise; India budget's tax breaks to benefit pension funds and wealth funds; Australian regulator to carry out 'deep dive' review of superannuation sector's unlisted assets; KIC, GPIF, BLF post gains for 2023; and more.
The sovereign wealth fund expects to open its office in April and has plans to hire investment professionals locally.
AsianInvestor has identified 10 outstanding executives who are leading best practices and innovative thinking at sovereign wealth funds operating in the region. On day three, we present executives from Indonesia Investment Authority and Korea Investment Corporation.