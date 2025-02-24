Weekly digest: Singapore rolls out 3.7 billion scheme to boost stock market; New Indonesia sovereign wealth fund to invest $20 billion

TOP NEWS OF THE WEEK

Singapore plans to invest S$5 billion ($3.7 billion) with fund managers to help boost the local stock market, and will start requiring some family offices to deploy a portion of their assets into domestic equities.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will launch a new S$5 billion “Equity Market Development Programme” to invest in actively managed funds focused on Singapore stocks.

MAS also said that new applicants who set up family offices under Singapore's investment migration scheme will have to deploy S$50 million into Singapore-listed equities.