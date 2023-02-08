Singapore unveils $3.7 billion boost for fund managers to revive stock market; Danantara Indonesia will invest $20 billion in a wide range of projects from metal processing to artificial intelligence; AustralianSuper fined $17.3 million for duplicate fees; and more.
The pension fund said it has excluded mainland China in new overseas investment mandates, citing rising risks in the slowing economy.
Indonesia's SWF bulks up lending expertise; India budget's tax breaks to benefit pension funds and wealth funds; Australian regulator to carry out 'deep dive' review of superannuation sector's unlisted assets; KIC, GPIF, BLF post gains for 2023; and more.
As the Public Service Pension Fund (PSPF) starts designing its defined contribution scheme, all eyes are on whether more reforms will flow through Taiwan’s public pension fund industry, especially after the new administration takes office.
Taiwan's BLF shortlists six managers for local equity mandate; GIC purchases stake in European hotel chain; China's state-run basic pension fund posts 2022 results; Japan's GPIF posts loss in September-ended quarter; and more.
Taiwan's largest pension fund is seeking bids for the first domestic equity mandate of the year worth over $2 billion, with a clear emphasis on sustainability in potential investments.
There are increased requests for proposals in most Asia-Pacific markets in the first half of 2023 compared to the second half of last year, according to a recent report by Cerulli.
We showcase AsianInvestor's best interviews with asset owners in July – a feat that spans the Asia-Pacific region. Key themes are rising rates impacting portfolio shifts, boosting ESG and revamping external manager mandates.
Taiwan's Bureau of Labor Funds has implemented staff rotations, built an ESG team and tightened contractual terms as part of an overhaul of internal operations under a new leadership.
In an exclusive interview, the head of Taiwan’s Bureau of Labor Funds revealed how the pension turned more aggressive in bond investments to adapt its $201 billion portfolio to higher rates.
While Taiwan’s Bureau of Labor Funds has steadily increased the share of overseas investments, it has recently adopted a more conservative approach to asset allocation.
The Bureau of Labor Funds should be more conservative in issuing mandates in the first half of 2023, as rate hikes continue to pressure the global market, market advisors said.