Leading Asian insurers are restructuring their investment approaches in response to trade conflicts and policy uncertainty, creating new risk management strategies designed to navigate an increasingly fragmented global economy.
Asian life insurers are significantly increasing allocations to private credit despite economic headwinds, citing attractive risk-adjusted returns, diversification benefits and strategic advantages in a complex market environment.
Corporate Japan’s lacklustre financial performance threatens to knock the global sustainability drive off course if companies ditch their environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments, a new report warns.
Singapore unveils $3.7 billion boost for fund managers to revive stock market; Danantara Indonesia will invest $20 billion in a wide range of projects from metal processing to artificial intelligence; AustralianSuper fined $17.3 million for duplicate fees; and more.
In its second major acquisition announcement this month, Japan's Nippon Life unveiled plans Wednesday to purchase global insurer Resolution Life, following its completed Corebridge deal.
AsianInvestor has identified 15 exceptional executives from life insurance companies operating in the region. Today, we showcase senior executives from Indonesia's PT Asuransi Jiwa Sequis Life and Japan's Nippon Life Insurance.
GIC, ADIA consortium bid for German logistics business; Abu Dhabi SWF buys Chinese specialist medical business; Temasek executives meet Xinjiang officials to discuss energy; Swedish pension fund trims Australian farmland holdings; and more.
Japanese insurers and an Australian super fund are among those pledging to pressure 60 global companies to improve their nature-related engagement.
Nippon Life joins other insurers and asset owners in promoting eco-friendly practices by offering loans that support greener operations.
While some see potential in increased exposure to Japanese equities, others are more bearish and instead targeting opportunities in private markets.
GPF shifts investment strategy to focus on risk management; Belgian insurer Ageas picks up 10% in Taiping Insurance's pension business; NPS plans tech push with new US office in July; and more.
AustralianSuper to invest in minerals poised to gain from energy transition; Norway wealth fund excludes two Asian companies over ethical concerns; US pension funds invested in TikTok parent; Temasek's venture capital arm to launch Japan-focused fund; and more.