How HSBC Life and Nippon Life are capitalising on private credit’s golden era
Asian life insurers are significantly increasing allocations to private credit despite economic headwinds, citing attractive risk-adjusted returns, diversification benefits and strategic advantages in a complex market environment.
Leading life insurance companies are strategically boosting their exposure to private credit amid changing economic conditions, with industry leaders highlighting the asset class's resilience and growth potential despite looming headwinds, according to senior investment executives speaking at AsianInvestor's 20th Asian Investment Summit on May 22.
