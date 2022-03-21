Leading Asian insurers are restructuring their investment approaches in response to trade conflicts and policy uncertainty, creating new risk management strategies designed to navigate an increasingly fragmented global economy.
Tag : sequis life
The definition of infrastructure is transforming as emerging technologies and sustainability needs create new investment categories, with institutional investors adapting strategies to capitalise on these evolving opportunities.
Asian life insurers are significantly increasing allocations to private credit despite economic headwinds, citing attractive risk-adjusted returns, diversification benefits and strategic advantages in a complex market environment.
The Indonesian life insurer looks to quality growth and conservative risk management while maintaining strategic flexibility for market opportunities.
Sequis Life is positioning for Southeast Asia's emergence as a global tech manufacturing hub while navigating a new regulatory landscape.
The Indonesian life insurer maintains long-duration positioning while adapting tactical allocation amid shifting rate cut expectations following the US presidential elections.
AsianInvestor has identified 15 exceptional executives from life insurance companies operating in the region. Today, we showcase senior executives from Indonesia's PT Asuransi Jiwa Sequis Life and Japan's Nippon Life Insurance.
As insurance companies navigate new regulatory landscapes, senior executives from both insurers discuss how these changes are prompting a careful balancing act between risk and opportunity.
On top of having to deal with standard changes, insurers in the Asia Pacific have also had to manage a new paradigm shift in asset classes.
Rates are headed north, but other factors - such as organisational mandates and sustainability - need to be considered, say top investment executives from HSBC Life and the Indonesian Investment Authority.
For insurers, allocation is a delicate art. The region’s top investment officers at AXA and Sequis Life took us through the perils and pitfalls of balancing regional portfolios in challenging times.