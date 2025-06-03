Sequis Life and AllianzGI see AI and climate tech redefining alternatives
The definition of infrastructure is transforming as emerging technologies and sustainability needs create new investment categories, with institutional investors adapting strategies to capitalise on these evolving opportunities.
Southeast Asian insurance companies are targeting infrastructure investments that blend traditional asset characteristics with technological innovation and sustainability features, according to senior investment executives at AsianInvestor's 20th Asian Investment Summit (AIS) on May 22.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.