The definition of infrastructure is transforming as emerging technologies and sustainability needs create new investment categories, with institutional investors adapting strategies to capitalise on these evolving opportunities.
IFM elevates acting COO; PGIM Real Estate bolsters APAC team; AllianzGI hunts for new regional head; Ex-Value Partners CEO launches new venture, and more.
In this new edition of our quick fire Q&A, AsianInvestor catches up with Allianz Global Investors' Asia Pacific institutional head .
Rest Super appoints independent chair; AllianzGI hires Asia fixed income CIO; HKEX co-chief operating officer steps down; Janus Henderson names chief responsibility officer; and more.
Asia’s private credit market is seeing a surge in investments from foreign asset owners and institutions in search of portfolio diversification amid uncertain economic conditions.
The German asset manager has enlisted an ex-Mercer executive for the newly created leadership role and appointed a new head of multi-asset in Shanghai.
The German fund house has lured a senior product specialist from rival Manulife Asset Management, as the multi-asset hiring bonanza continues in Asia.
Changes at the top of Allianz Global Investors continue, with the global CEO making way five months after the firm announced a change in the Asia-Pacific leadership.
The head of the German firm's newly integrated alternatives group is hiring in Hong Kong and outlines plans to launch products.
A shift in perceived risk is prompting institutional investors in Asia to look at increasing domestic equity and alternatives allocations, finds an Allianz Global Investors survey.
Jay Ralph, chairman of Allianz Asset Management, gives his views on issues facing active fund managers, such as the rise of passive investing and analysing behavioural finance.
Allianz Global Investors' new Korea head says the firm needs to make better use of its parent company's international products.