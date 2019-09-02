Asian life insurers are significantly increasing allocations to private credit despite economic headwinds, citing attractive risk-adjusted returns, diversification benefits and strategic advantages in a complex market environment.
Tag : hsbc life
The Hong Kong investment chief has been named global CIO and investment head for the $130 billion life insurer.
HSBC Life Hong Kong plans to deploy new capital into private equity and private credit investments over the next three years, its chief investment officer said.
Australian Retirement Trust starts search for next CEO; MAS names next MD; Cbus appoints deputy CIO; LGIM opens Singapore office; Northern Trust names HK head of asset servicing; HSBC Life Singapore gets new CEO; and more.
The 60/40 portfolio was designed to offer diversification, yet some asset owners are entertaining second thoughts about using this classic mix after its poor performance in 2022. HSBC Life and APG share their views.
Understanding the relationship between asset prices and inflation is more crucial than ever for investors, but using data from the last decade to calculate asset correlation may not be wise, said HSBC Life’s CIO.
Investors expecting the Federal Reserve to soon begin cutting rates appear overly optimistic, according to HSBC Life's chief investment officer.
After more than a decade of steady growth and returns, institutional investors now have to navigate a high interest rate environment and adapt to new market realities.
There are many ways to adjust to inflation, from diversification to updating pricing on contracts, the audience heard at AsianInvestor’s Insurance Investment Briefing in Hong Kong.
Diversification should be a key strategy for investors during the turmoil in global markets, CIOs told AsianInvestor's Insurance Investment Briefing in Hong Kong.
Rates are headed north, but other factors - such as organisational mandates and sustainability - need to be considered, say top investment executives from HSBC Life and the Indonesian Investment Authority.
William Chan, CIO of HSBC Life, told AsianInvestor his views about the looming solvency regime in Hong Kong and how the lifer guards against geopolitical risks.