Singapore unveils $3.7 billion boost for fund managers to revive stock market; Danantara Indonesia will invest $20 billion in a wide range of projects from metal processing to artificial intelligence; AustralianSuper fined $17.3 million for duplicate fees; and more.
CDPQ's Ivanhoe Cambridge hires ex-GIC real estate expert; NZ Super adds board member; Future Fund appoints chief people officer; BlackRock real estate CIO joins Singapore's Capitaland; AMP Capital hires MD for energy; Northern Trust AM names new CIO; T Rowe Price hires AU and NZ institutional head; Nuveen hires Southeast Asia institutional head; Citi names sustainability head in Singapore; and more
The bulk of real estate fundraising and deals in Asia is now being done by asset managers based in the region rather than big global players.
A $263 million real estate fund is raised to take advantage of the explosive growth in Indian retailing.
Deputy CEO of CapitaLand Financial, Pua Seck Guan, announces the terms of the first investment fund aimed at ChinaÆs booming (bubbling?) residential real estate market.