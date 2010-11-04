UBS adds to its wealth management team across countries and specifically in the ultra-high-net-worth division. Senior hires include Alun Branigan as head of corporate advisory.
Sameera Anand
The bank appoints Francesco de Ferrari as market area head of private banking for Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. Meanwhile, Julius Baer appoints Peter Siber as chief risk officer for Asia and the Middle East.
Union Bancaire Privée, Lombard Odier, and Pictet hire new Asia heads as the competition for both talent and clients in the industry continues to intensify.
Barclays Capital strengthens its equities distribution capabilities in the region by adding veteran banker Adrian Valenzuela.
Demand for gold touched an all-time high of $150 billion last year, buoyed by gold jewellery purchases in India and investment demand in China.
Henry Chen and Alex Emery are promoted to co-head the private equity fund's Asia-Pacific business.
BNP Paribas announces a new coverage plan for wealth management in Asia-Pacific under Mignonne Cheng as Thierry Dana relocates to Europe.
Tony Tang and Eleonore Dachicourt join Deutsche's private wealth management team, strengthening the global investment solutions team headed by Anurag Mahesh.
Credit Suisse opens a family office hub in Singapore and appoints Bernard Fung to run it.
Vish Venugopal of Citi private bank discusses the mandate of the recently created investments lab and why it is a unique offering.
UBS has poached Elan Cohen, Rizvan Baig and Matthew Peh from J.P. Morgan private bank to strengthen its wealth management offering.
Swiss private bank Julius Baer receives a Hong Kong banking licence from the HKMA and reiterates its commitment to Asia and its growth ambitions for assets under management in the region.