After a long period of uninterrupted losses, Japan's real estate investment trusts are recovering û somewhat.
Under a government panel proposal, the fund would use government pension fund assets, rather than foreign exchange reserves, to boost returns.
In a first for Asia, the veteran Indian private equity player lists his pan-Asian fund on the London Stock Exchange.
Luca Frontini, CEO of Lombarda China Fund Management, discusses the challenges of opening a fund management company in China.
Shawn Xu, advisory director and vice-chairman of Beijing Gaohua, will return to academia at the end of the month, say sources.
Joe Stevens, COO and MD of Goldman SachsÆ China JV, abruptly departs for Standard Chartered in Singapore.
Dr Thomas Fischer, chairman of WestLB, says he would prefer to enter China with a Hong Kong partner.
Former ING CEO and president Patrick Poon and David Wolf join leading mainland insurance company.
Bank of America picks new Taiwan CEO.
Fierce competition, poor sales tactics and low returns are keeping profits in the industry back.
New hire, Qiu Zhizhong to blend investment banking and industry experience.
Morgan Stanley hires Kai Yang from Citigroup.