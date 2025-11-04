Institutional investors step up Korea venture exposure
Korea Venture Investment Corp. is drawing deeper interest from pension funds, policy lenders and corporates as allocators diversify into venture capital, encouraged by steady returns and a maturing startup ecosystem.
Institutional investors are taking a leading role in shaping South Korea’s venture capital market, committing long-term capital through Korea Venture Investment Corp’s (KVIC) government-backed fund-of-funds platform and signalling a growing appetite for exposure to innovation-led growth.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.