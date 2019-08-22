The challenging fundraising backdrop is seen as an opportunity to reset amid plans to lift exposure to areas like growth equity and venture capital, a Cambridge Associates survey finds.
The Korean sovereign wealth fund sees value in continuation vehicles within the private equity space, while it expands venture capital exposure in specific sectors.
Early-stage investments are important if family offices want to take advantage of emerging AI trends that can disrupt or transform businesses, said Carman Chan of Click Ventures, as she explained how she selects emerging managers.
Private market assets are making up larger shares of portfolios for diversification purposes, and lifers like Dai-ichi Life have ventured deeper into alternatives this year.
Single-family office Click Ventures sees autonomous AI-powered robots and real-time decision making cars in the near future, its MD says.
India's infrastructure sector sees a surge in deals while China’s venture capital landscape experiences a slowdown, according to Preqin.
Malaysia's state pension fund is hoping to drive VC activity with its new $105 million investment vehicle, both domestically and across Southeast Asia, focusing largely on promising early-stage companies.
From ocean protection funds to turtle conservation and eco-tourism ventures, Singapore-based single-family office Rumah Group marries personal interests with early-stage impact investing.
Vietnam’s start-up ecosystem often draws comparison with that of Indonesia and China some years back, but investors in the market face different opportunities and exit options, say VC experts.
The two investors' new JV underlines Temasek's commitment to carbon neutrality, but other sovereign wealth funds are unlikely to follow with their own venture capital investments.
Its latest technology investment will boost the Chinese insurance group's auto insurance business. But, the VC fund head tells AsianInvestor, further gains are expected.
New Zealand's government wants to see the domestic venture-capital market bridge the gap in series A and B capital funding. NZ Super is providing funds to support that development.