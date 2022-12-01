The South Korean pension giant's real estate division has launched a strategic partnership with Australian residential specialist Scape to drive growth in PBSA, Build-to-Rent, and emerging living sectors across the Asia-Pacific region.
Tag : btr
Transactions across the build-to-rent sector in Australia could heat up in 2025 amid rate cuts and strong demand.
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan's recent entry into Brisbane's BTR market underscores growing institutional investor confidence in Australia's nascent multi-family sector.
Dutch pension fund manager PGGM plans to allocate 30-35% of its global portfolio to residential assets. Australia's burgeoning build-to-rent (BTR) sector is set to receive a huge chunk of this allocation.
Institutional real estate investors are targeting Japan's underserved logistics hubs, Australia's burgeoning build-to-rent sector, and Korea's rising co-living spaces amid a resilient market outlook.
Cadillac Fairview and Ivanhoé Cambridge are among a slew of high-quality institutions investing in build-to-rent multifamily assets in Australia, as tenant demand continues to grow in the country.