As student housing demand grows across Australia, institutional investors are increasing allocations to purpose-built student accommodation through Scape's new open-ended fund structure.
Three of the world's largest pension funds have recommitted to Scape Australia's flagship student housing vehicle as it converts to an open-ended core fund, reflecting a growing institutional appetite for Asia-Pacific living sector strategies.
The South Korean pension giant's real estate division has launched a strategic partnership with Australian residential specialist Scape to drive growth in PBSA, Build-to-Rent, and emerging living sectors across the Asia-Pacific region.