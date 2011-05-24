Asian institutional investors are pursuing direct deals and infrastructure debt in digital assets, seeking enhanced returns to navigate market volatility and rising rates.
The results from survey point to a growing risk-on sentiment among investors, with plans to expand into niche areas of private fixed income.
The CEO of Australia’s Future Fund, Raphael Arndt, has described the organisation's FY22 results as a strong return given the economic environment.
Five years after the sovereign wealth fund announced a nine-year timeline to grow its assets by more than A$67 billion. Despite achieving this goal ahead of schedule, the target has moved.
When it comes to Asian infrastructure assets, the region might be underserved, but when it comes to digitalisation it’s a different story.
This week we ask investment experts to weigh in on the recent inflation spike and share how to shore up portfolios.
The Canadian and Korean asset management operations of two life insurers have agreed to jointly take advantage of rising institutional investor demand for Asian alternative assets.
AXA Investment Managers’ multi-premia approach aims to generate alpha by taking advantage of price anomalies.
A chain is only as strong as its weakest link. Investors expect every step in the fund transaction processing lifecycle to be robust and transparent. But is this possible?
Investors have been selling off emerging market assets over growth fears and dollar strength. But is now the time to be contrite, or contrarian?
Tighter cross-border rules, less arbitrary national government policy and improving returns at home are likely to prompt rich investors from emerging markets to move assets back onshore.
A survey of Asian institutional investors by Greenwich Associates shows they're diversifying their portfolios as asset sizes grow, AsianInvestor's recent investment summit heard.