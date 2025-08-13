Against the new macroeconomic backdrop, institutional investors are reassessing many of the well-established assumptions and practices that allowed their portfolios to flourish during the great moderation, says Nathan Shetty, CFA®, FRM, head of multi-asset at Nuveen.
The rest of this year should produce a dynamic market environment that will offer alternative credit investors many opportunities to access attractive returns while improving overall diversification levels, according to new research from Nuveen.
The rapid growth of private credit as an asset class in the US and Europe reflects attractive investment characteristics that could make it well-suited to address recent macro challenges, says Randy Schwimmer, senior managing director and co-head of senior lending at Churchill from Nuveen, and Mattis Poetter, co-chief investment officer of Arcmont from Nuveen.
Even as traditional fixed income offers more attractive rates, institutional investors continue to explore alternative credit, explains Randy Schwimmer, co-head of senior lending at Churchill, a Nuveen company.
Asset owners across Asia Pacific (APAC) are rethinking markets, reallocating portfolios and responsibly investing amid dramatic shifts in the macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape, according to Nuveen.
In an interview on the back of the launch of Nuveen’s 2022 EQuilibirum survey of global institutional investors, Nick Liolis, the chief investment officer at TIAA and Amy O’Brien, the global head of responsible investing at Nuveen speak about how insurance companies approach impact investing.
Investments in sustainably managed timberland and farmland can play a vital role in improving the world’s natural capital while allowing investors to benefit from long-term global trends that will help them achieve their investment objectives, according to Gwen Busby, head of research and strategy, and Skye Macpherson, head of portfolio management, both from Nuveen Natural Capital.
Income-oriented investors need higher yields and diversification – yet with manageable levels of risk. In the search for solutions, Simon England-Brammer of Nuveen outlines the potential for non-traditional assets in the portfolios of Asia Pacific asset owners today.