AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Nuveen

In partnership with Nuveen
The rapid growth of private credit as an asset class in the US and Europe reflects attractive investment characteristics that could make it well-suited to address recent macro challenges, says Randy Schwimmer, senior managing director and co-head of senior lending at Churchill from Nuveen, and Mattis Poetter, co-chief investment officer of Arcmont from Nuveen.
Resilient private credit fills a growing need
In partnership with Nuveen
Investments in sustainably managed timberland and farmland can play a vital role in improving the world’s natural capital while allowing investors to benefit from long-term global trends that will help them achieve their investment objectives, according to Gwen Busby, head of research and strategy, and Skye Macpherson, head of portfolio management, both from Nuveen Natural Capital.
Making natural capital the norm for sustainable portfolios
In partnership with Nuveen
Income-oriented investors need higher yields and diversification – yet with manageable levels of risk. In the search for solutions, Simon England-Brammer of Nuveen outlines the potential for non-traditional assets in the portfolios of Asia Pacific asset owners today.
How Nuveen maps out an alternative path to diversified returns