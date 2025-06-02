Digital infrastructure gains traction in Asia as asset owners seek higher returns and stability
Asian institutional investors are pursuing direct deals and infrastructure debt in digital assets, seeking enhanced returns to navigate market volatility and rising rates.
Across Asia, institutional capital is flowing into digital infrastructure as allocators seek a more resilient, income-generating alternative to traditional real assets. This shift reflects a growing willingness among LPs to pursue operationally complex, value-add infrastructure strategies—especially those aligned with long-duration liabilities, experts told AsianInvestor.
