Asian institutional investors are pursuing direct deals and infrastructure debt in digital assets, seeking enhanced returns to navigate market volatility and rising rates.
Singapore-based Rumah Group is pioneering ocean investments through a dual strategy of patient capital and flexible financing, targeting SMEs in Southeast Asia with sustainable business models.
Demand for infrastructure debt is experiencing a significant surge, particularly among family offices and asset owners in East Asia and Australia.
In partnership with PGIM Fixed Income
Amid macro uncertainty and slowing growth, PGIM Fixed Income’s emerging markets (EM) debt team aims to minimise vulnerabilities while selectively tapping opportunities across bonds, rates and currencies – a tried-and-tested approach that has also secured an AsianInvestor award.
Dutch pension provider APG has increased its commitment to Australian commercial real estate debt by A$600 million via leading investment manager, MaxCap Group.
Creditors including those based in China are likely to take a haircut from Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring.
Auditor resignations plus delayed financial results are bad news for Hong Kong-listed developers.
The appetite of institutional investors for green, social, and sustainable bonds that bring clear environmental and socio-economic benefits shows no sign of waning.
China continues to drive growth within its debt market, in spite of the negative image conveyed by property developer, Evergrande Group.
Sustainability-linked loans can be a powerful tool in ESG transition. But portion is still minor nowadays.
The Covid-19 pandemic has brought investing opportunities in credit markets amid turbulence, said CIOs from AIA, Prudential Asia and Ping An at an AsianInvestor event.
A combination of relatively strong economic fundamentals and appealing yields is attracting the attention of asset owners in the region and beyond.