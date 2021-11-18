Indonesia is the largest economy in Southeast Asia and home to tech success stories like GoTo and Bukalapak, but thanks to the market’s size and scale, we are only at the very beginning of its start-up story.
Liza Tan
The Philippines used to be the target of jokes about valuation discounts, but now the market is having the last laugh as investors fight for a piece of its potential.
Momentum for decarbonisation across Southeast Asia is growing, as more market players pay attention to their carbon footprint, and countries transition towards net zero.
China continues to drive growth within its debt market, in spite of the negative image conveyed by property developer, Evergrande Group.