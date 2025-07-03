Family offices zero in on familiar sectors and smarter syndicates
From enterprise software to renewable energy, Asia’s family offices are co-investing in sectors they know best, using syndicates and clubs to scale access.
Asia’s family offices are becoming more selective in their private markets approach, leaning heavily into co-investments across sectors where they have experience or strategic affinity.
