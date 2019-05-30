Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund has secured $25 billion in future investment agreements, on the back of just $1.6 billion deployed so far from its own reserves.
Tag : coinvestment
Institutional investors are attracted to different approaches to mitigate the impact of the J-curve as well as have early liquidity options.
The Dutch pension investor expands its infrastructure co-investment strategy, partnering with leading Swiss pension funds in a programme focused on sustainable infrastructure equity investments.
While family offices are increasingly drawn to co-investment opportunities, experts warn that without proper due diligence and dedicated resources, the risks can outweigh the benefits.
The fund is set to increase its climate investments disproportionately in Asia in the coming years, according to CEO Nick O'Donohoe.
Trust and relationship-building are among the biggest factors for single family offices looking for co-investment partners.
The German insurer has plans for the property sector in Australia and China too.
Foreign investments can provide expertise as well as capital to Asia’s infrastructure markets, says one of the world’s largest infrastructure asset owners.
They have teamed up with each other and with overseas investors to boost investment capacity in real estate and infrastructure investments in Europe and North America.
The Chinese sovereign wealth fund believes co-investments can effectively expand its investment pipeline but is looking outside the US for fund vehicles or direct investments.
The CIO of the $234 billion US pension fund told AsianInvestor how much it could save by insourcing more investments. But building the requisite team may not be easy.
The director of the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund would like to collaborate more with China Investment Corporation and other peers in Asia, reflecting a wider trend.