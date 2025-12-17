Chityala family office turns yen carry-trade volatility into opportunity
Singapore-based Vedas Group, a single family office, views JPY carry-trade unwinds as short-term market dislocations rather than systemic economic risks — and is positioning its portfolio accordingly.
Vedas Group, the Chityala Family Office headquartered in Singapore, is pushing back against rising anxiety over Japanese yen carry-trade unwinds — positioning its portfolio to capitalise on volatility rather than hedge against it.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.