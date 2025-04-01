AsianInvesterAsianInvester

AIMCo maintains Asia focus despite Singapore office closure

Lucas Cacioli
The Canadian pension fund continues to see strong opportunities in Asian markets even after shuttering its regional hub as part of a broader cost-cutting initiative.
AIMCo maintains Asia focus despite Singapore office closure

Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) remains committed to pursuing investment opportunities in Asia despite closing its Singapore office nearly two months ago as part of an operational restructuring, a senior executive told AsianInvestor.

Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.