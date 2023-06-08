The Canadian pension fund continues to see strong opportunities in Asian markets even after shuttering its regional hub as part of a broader cost-cutting initiative.
Tag : aimco
The $116 billion Canadian pension manager believes the energy transition goals of countries across the region and a vessel supply-demand imbalance create a unique investment opportunity.
Singapore's sovereign wealth fund makes first agritech and B2B investment in India; AustralianSuper takes step to triple private credit allocation with new partnership; US clampdown on investments in China may be undermined by US institutional investors; and more.
The appetite of Canadian pension funds for sustainable and decarbonisation opportunities in Australian agriculture is growing, as the Alberta Investment Management Corporation secures a large-scale cattle breeding business.
The Government Pension Fund of Thailand and Canada’s Alberta Investment Management Corporation are rethinking hedging strategies for their US dollar assets amid high interest rates.
AsianInvestor's editorial team had a productive month interviewing a crop of top executives from asset owners across Hong Kong, Australia, India and Canada.
One of Canada's top pension fund managers believes there are plenty of opportunities in the region, even as it strikes a cautious tone on investing in the region's largest economy.
One of Canada's largest pension fund investors plans to seek new partners and access Asian growth opportunities through private market investments with its new office in Singapore.
June marked the reveal of AsianInvestor's Top 20 noteworthy pension executives in the region. Among other coverage of asset owners, a Bollywood star who launched a family office stood out, as did insights from KIC’s CIO who opened the Institutional Investment Forum Korea in Seoul.
Despite escalating tensions between Canada and China, it's clear that pension funds see high potential in this region and will continue to invest in other Asian markets.