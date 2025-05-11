Temasek pushes for scalable climate tech and unified carbon markets in Asia
Temasek chief flags disparity in investment environments across Asia, calls for collaboration, blended capital, and regulatory alignment to unlock climate impact at scale.
As China and India accelerate climate innovation through scale and domestic deployment, Southeast Asia risks falling behind unless it adapts by focusing on applying proven technologies across its fragmented markets.
