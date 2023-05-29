Temasek chief flags disparity in investment environments across Asia, calls for collaboration, blended capital, and regulatory alignment to unlock climate impact at scale.
Tag : carbon
Faced with a legal obligation to disclose portfolio carbon emissions, Australasian state funds and Asian institutions voice doubts over data accuracy yet underscore the importance of Scope 3 reporting.
Challenged to improve their reporting on carbon footprint, asset owners are hamstrung by the significant limitations of available data.
Machine learning, among other AI applications, is expected to be the key to improving the carbon reporting capability of companies and their investors.
Low carbon prices have failed to provide robust incentives for companies to decarbonise, so institutional investors need to initiate dialogues with companies on how they can use the evolving carbon market in Asia.
Asia Pacific institutional investors are looking closely at their obligations under new sustainability reporting regulations.
Singapore government agencies are at the forefront of moves to bring more capital and expertise to tackle the climate crisis in emerging markets.
A new private investment fund offers promise for waste management improvements in Asia. But at a local level, there is still a lot to be done to speed up the process.
Pressure on companies does pay off, as Asia's largest utilities companies cooperate with investor demand for action on decarbonisation, a recently released report says.
In an exclusive interview, Cathay Financial's president lists collaborations with high emitters and carbon-driven remuneration policies as a strategy to decarbonise its portfolio.
Singapore's bid to become a carbon trading hub raises questions about the verification and pricing methods involved.
Investors believe that institutional investments in alternative energy hold the key to the global decarbonisation effort and represent the next big step in the energy transition.