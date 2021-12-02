The world's most populous nation hasn't lived up to hopes it would become a global manufacturing hub. But US-China tensions may now benefit India's ambitions.
In volatile times, diversifying portfolio assets is key to hedging against risk, but investors should adjust their expectations, according to a panel of experts at AsianInvestor’s 20th Asian Investment Summit.
Temasek chief flags disparity in investment environments across Asia, calls for collaboration, blended capital, and regulatory alignment to unlock climate impact at scale.
In a world where all assets do not go up in lock step, insurance investors should prioritise flexibility, dynamism, and forward thinking, says Tim Antonelli, head of insurance multi-asset strategy for Wellington Management.
Institutional investors are grappling with the next phase of artificial intelligence, shifting focus from Big Tech to specialised sectors.
After global markets went into a tailspin and recovered slightly, AsianInvestor explores whether this volatility presents a good entry point in some asset classes.
As artificial intelligence becomes more sophisticated, the risks of it being misused for nefarious purposes also increase.
G7 leaders have committed to indefinite support for Ukraine in its defence against Russia’s invasion in addition to a fresh round of sanctions on Russian oil and gold.
As the global economy decelerates after major shocks this year, investors must address both opportunities and threats in volatile and changing markets.
The markets have been in flux since Russia began its attack on the Ukraine. Amid the extreme volatility, we asked fund managers which safe haven assets could weather the storm.
Asia’s markets have fallen in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 24. We ask financial experts what else Asia Pacific markets should expect in the face of this conflict.
Concerns over the possible impact of the new Omicron variant on the global economic recovery has led to high market volatility over the last week.