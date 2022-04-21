Temasek chief flags disparity in investment environments across Asia, calls for collaboration, blended capital, and regulatory alignment to unlock climate impact at scale.
Tag : ecosperity
From flood defense to heat-resistant crops, climate adaptation sectors offer scalable targets, strong margins, and double-digit growth—if investors can spot them early.
Two megatrends are influencing the state investor’s investment approach, the vice chairman of sustainability told AsianInvestor.
Attitudes about nuclear power have changed but structural barriers to investment remain, says Ernest J Moniz, former US Secretary of Energy at Temasek’s Ecosperity in Singapore.
Solar, green hydrogen and the mobility transition in particular offer investment opportunities within the energy transition space, Steve Howard of Temasek said.
The two major institutional investors also shared their approach to tackling greenwashing, which includes going beyond standard disclosures and using artificial intelligence tools.