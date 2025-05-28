Pension funds drive Australia's $1 trillion responsible investment market
Australian superannuation funds are leading the expansion in responsible investment, with institutional investors driving the market to $1.03 trillion (A$1.6 trillion) as ESG integration becomes increasingly mainstream.
Australia’s 13 biggest superannuation funds are now members of the Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA), as institutional investors push for adoption of environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.