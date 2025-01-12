IFC targets sustainability in search for co-investors
The World Bank’s $115 billion development finance institution has placed sustainable investment practices at the top of its list of requirements for potential partners.
The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a $115 billion development finance institution within the World Bank, prioritises sustainability credentials over track record, investment horizon or investor type when selecting co-investors, according to Riccardo Puliti, regional vice president for Asia and the Pacific.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.