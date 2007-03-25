The World Bank’s $115 billion development finance institution has placed sustainable investment practices at the top of its list of requirements for potential partners.
Tag : world bank
The investment arm of the World Bank is reshaping Asian markets by strengthening governance, powering private investment and dismantling market barriers.
The China-based multilateral bank could refinance its brownfield infrastructure projects in the capital markets, giving institutional investors infrastructure-linked assets to invest into.
Justin Lin Yifu, former chief economist at the World Bank, says investing in infrastructure is a key way for emerging and developed markets to put the global financial crisis behind them.
IMF director for Asia and Pacific, Anoop Singh, sees room for policy change and is positive about domestic consumption, but says collective action on growth drivers in the region is needed.
Ping An Asset Management sees potential to offer advisory credit analysis on fixed income funds to foreign institutional investors as China increasingly opens up its interbank bond market.
The International Finance Corporation is considering issuing mandates to third-party managers to bring $2.5 billion to frontier and emerging public markets.
After success in Japan with a product that invests largely in World Bank-issued green bonds, Nikko Asset Management has launched a Ucits III version and might offer it elsewhere in Asia.
A joint OECD/World Bank report shows that the regionÆs pension systems are not equipped to meet demand over the next two decades and are in urgent need of modernising.
Former World Bank head of global pensions practice Yvonne Sin outlines the issues plaguing social security.